Mabena still training with Pirates while waiting for management’s decision

Free agent Ndumiso Mabena is said to be still training with Orlando Pirates with the striker hopeful of getting a contract at the Soweto giants, despite some members of management still not being in favour of the signing.

Mabena has been training with the Buccaneers for close to three weeks now, attending each and every training session to show his commitment to the club.

This publication last reported that the goal-poacher was unlikely to sign a contract with the Sea Robbers because of his age. That is something that has left management divided, with some keen on bringing Mabena on board, while others seem to think he will be an unnecessary expenditure.

“Well, he is still with the team and training and he is very committed. He is always early and gives his all because he is keen on getting that contract,” said a source.

There are some guys at the top who really like him and want to see him back at the club, but unfortunately it cannot be a decision that is taken by the minority. It is very sad because you can see that he is very desperate for a club and wants to return to the team especially after the signing of Kermit (Erasmus).

“His situation is very sad if you think of the player that he is and the contribution that he has made at Pirates before and the rest of the teams he has played for. Unfortunately age is not on his side the decision to sign him remains on hold. I think the coach loves what he has seen from him, however,

the decision is not him.”

Mabena has been a free agent since the striker left fellow DStv Premiership side Royal AM.