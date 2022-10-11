Middendorp said to be helping Nyatama at Swallows

Mgosi Squad

The reason why Swallows FC did not hire Ernst Middendorp, as expected after the firing of Dylan Kerr, has been revealed.



Phakaaathi understands that Middendorp has recently landed a role with Fifa and is taking a break from coaching.



While it is unclear what role Middendorp has taken, it has emerged that he will still “help out” at Swallows.



A source claims that when Musa Nyatama was caretaker coach while Kerr was awaiting his work permit before he was fired, Middendorp was helping.



“Musa and Ernst have a very good relationship and he (Ernst) has always encouraged him to take up coaching when he retires,” said a source.



“He has been helping him in terms of planning training sessions and analysing the players. That is why he was always at Swallows games.



“He will still be behind the scenes now that Nyatama has been officially made the coach.”