Three things to look out for in the DStv Premiership this weekend

14 of the 16 DStv Premiership teams are in league action.

The DStv Premiership returns this weekend after some time off for the Nedbank Cup and international break, and with Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League action, those below them have a chance to slightly narrow the yawning gap.

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for in the DStv Premiership this weekend.

Can Rayners continue his stellar Stellies form?

Iqraam Rayners. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Iqraam Rayners should return to Stellenbosch in fine fettle for their game at home to Royal AM on Saturday, the 28 year-old having done his long-term Bafana Bafana chances no harm at all in the thrilling 3-3 draw with Algeria on Tuesday.

Rayners was excellent leading the Bafana attack against the Desert Foxes, and has been in fine domestic form too, laying on four assists in his side’s 6-1 hammering of Milford in the Nedbank Cup and scoring goals against SuperSport United and Cape Town Spurs since he season resumed in February.

Buoyed by the international break, and if fit, expect Rayners to give Royal AM some serious problems. Steve Barker’s side are having a fantastic season, winning the Carling Knockout, still. in the Nedbank Cup, and with realistic ambitions of finishing second in the league and qualifying for next season’s Caf Champions League.

Kaizer Chiefs should be fresh and firing in Cape Town

Cavin Johnson. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have had three weeks off since their exhilarating 3-2 Soweto derby loss to Orlando Pirates, and with so few of their players on international duty, Cavin Johnson has had time to work with an almost full squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cape Town City.

Amakhosi can have few excuses, therefore, if they fail to put up a good performance in the Mother City, even if midfielder duo Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo are out through suspension.

City coach Eric Tinkler has also spoken of benefitting from the international break, with his side failing to win a match so far in 2024. This does, however, look like a perfect time for Amakhosi to play City, especially if City top scorer Khanyisa Mayo is not fully fit and focused after a disappointing stint with Bafana.

Revived Spurs can cause Swallows hearts to flutter

Ernst Middendorp. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Ernst Middendorp’s Cape Town Spurs have started to look like they might just achieve a mission impossible, and avoid relegation from the DStv Premiership.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last four matches, beating AmaZulu and TS Galaxy, while picking up respectable away draws at Orlando Pirates and Stellies, after a run of 14 defeats in their first 16 league games made a drop back down to the Motsepe Foundation Championship seem inevitable.

With ten games left to play in the season, Spurs still trail 15th-placed Swallows, and complete safety, by nine points, but in their favour is that their next opponenrs, Musa Nyatama’s Birds, are in a total shambles.

After being docked six points for failing to honour two matches at the end of last year, sacking many of their squad over a player strike, and parting ways with head coach Steve Komphela, it is hardly surprising that Musa Nyatama’s Swallows have two points from a possible 12 since the season restarted.

Sunday’s game has a huge amount riding on it. If Spurs can win, the gap to Swallows will be just six points and the game will well and truly be on. If Swallows triumph, and open up a 12 point gap, Spurs will look doomed once more.