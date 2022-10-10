Struggling Maritzburg looking to beef up technical team

Mgosi Squad

Maritzburg United are said to be looking at bringing in Lehlohonolo Seema to help John Maduka in the team.



The Pietermaritzburg side have struggled this season.



With two wins, three draws and four losses after nine games, Maritzburg’s management are said to be unsettled.



“The thing is that a quarter of the games have been played and they are not happy with the position the team is in. You must remember that they have been here before,” said a source.



“They are, however, not panicking this time and will not rush to fire the coach from what I have heard,” said a source.



What will happen, added the source, is that Maduka’s technical team will be beefed up to ensure he has proper support.



“They are looking at bringing Lehlohonolo Seema to work with him because they worked well at (Bloemfontein) Celtic. I am not sure whether Seema will be co-coach or assistant,” added the source.