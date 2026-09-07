Overseas club tables offer for Pirates star Appollis

According to a source, an unnamed European club has tabled an enticing offer for the Bafana Bafana winger.

Having already sold Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi to overseas clubs during the current transfer window, Orlando Pirates look set to sell Oswin Appollis to another European team.

According to a source, an unnamed European club has tabled an enticing offer for the Bafana Bafana winger, and Pirates are considering it.

“Don’t be surprised to see Oswin leave Pirates before the transfer window closes. There’s serious interest in him, and an offer for him from a European team has been tabled already. I think it’s from France, but it’s not easy to get information from Pirates these days; they protect it,” said the source.

Appollis joined Pirates ahead of the 2025/26 season from Polokwane City and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, winning multiple trophies including the league title and earning the Betway Premiership Midfielder of the Season award.

His good displays for the Buccaneers earned him a spot in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

And following strong performances with Bafana at the global showpiece, Appollis attracted attention from overseas clubs, including reported links to FC Porto, OGC Nice, and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.