Phili to Chiefs is a ‘done deal’

'There are contractual circumstances that come into play,' said Stellies coach Gavin Hunt.

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of young attacking star Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch, according to a report from farpost.co.za.

Chiefs swap deal

As part of the deal, striker Ashley Du Preez and central defender Given Msimango will move to Stellies.

Phili’s transfer has been in the works for some time now, with Chiefs and Stellenbosch working to reach an agreement for the 21-year-old, who scored 11 goals in all competitions for Stellenbosch last season.

Chiefs’ head coach Fernando Da Cruz has said that the club are looking for four new attacking players to give themselves a better chance of challenging for trophies this season.

Stellenbosch head coach Gavin Hunt. meanwhile, seemed resigned to losing Phili this week.

‘One of the hottest properties in South Africa’

“You don’t want to lose the player, he is one of the hottest properties in South Africa,” said Hunt at the launch of the Betway Premiership in Houghton.

“But there are contractual circumstances that come into play. There has been a lot of media speculation and I am sure in the next day or two we will hear some more.”