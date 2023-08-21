Pirates’ Ofori set for more Champions League chances

Richard Ofori looks like he might be Orlando Pirates’ choice as goalkeeper for the Caf Champions League. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Word coming out of the Orlando Pirates camp is that coach Jose Riveiro has decided to give goalkeeper Richard Ofori a chance to play in the Caf Champions League in order to help him return to the Ghana national team.

Ofori has been missing out lately for the Black Stars, because of injuries and Sipho Chaine taking the number one spot at the Buccaneers.

Ofori, who recently signed a contract extension with Bucs, lost his place in the starting line-up at Pirates, giving Chaine the opportunity to shine.

He made his first appearance for the Buccaneers during the club’s Caf Champions League game against Djabal FC from Comoros last weekend, with the Soweto giants winning the tie 1-0.

It is said Riveiro was content with Ofori’s performance in the game and he thinks giving him more chance to play in the Caf matches will be good for him.

“Richard is a top keeper and a national team player, so, when he doesn’t play it becomes difficult for him to be selected in the Ghana national team. There is strong competition there (national team), but we have to understand that he was injured last season and he lost his place in the starting line-up. I like what the coach has planned for him, he will be playing more in the Caf games in order for him to keep being at his best,” the source revealed.

“I don’t think a lot of people expected to see him during the Djabal game, and he did well. The coach trusts him, but Chaine is also a a good keeper and he has done well in the absence of Richard.”