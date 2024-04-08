AmaZulu ‘warriors’ win in Cape Town wind and rain

Victory lifted AmaZulu one place to 11th under coach Pablo Franco.

Visiting AmaZulu edged 10-man Cape Town City 1-0 on Sunday in a DStv Premiership match staged without spectators due to safety fears after 120km/h winds were forecast.



While less severe than expected wind and intermittent rain spoilt the match, it went ahead without incident and was won by a 71st-minute tap in from Ivorian Junior Dion.

Victory lifted Durban-based AmaZulu one place to 11th under coach and former Real Madrid assistant manager Pablo Franco with seven rounds remaining.

“My players were warriors. It was very difficult playing in such conditions, but I always trust them to overcome adversity,” said the Spaniard.

Cape Town coach Eric Tinkler said: “The match changed when we were reduced to 10 men,” referring to a straight red card shown to Keanu Cupido for a last-defender foul on 26 minutes.

Defeat was a major blow for Cape Town, who stayed seventh, whereas a victory would have lifted them to fourth.

Runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns look set for a seventh straight league title, but only six points separate second-placed Stellenbosch from Cape Town City.

Finishing runners-up secures a CAF Champions League place, and at least $700,000 (€650,000) in prize money. Only the winners of the South African league receive more.

On Saturday, Orlando Pirates trounced Golden Arrows 7-1 in Soweto to fall just short of equalling the Premiership record for the most goals by one team in a match.

SuperSport United defeated Zulu Royals 8-1 in 2004, and they and Manning Rangers scored seven each in other seasons.

Tshegofatso Mabasa, who recently rejoined Pirates from Soweto neighbours Moroka Swallows, scored a hat-trick, the third this season in 178 league matches.



His treble brought him level with Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro of Sundowns as the 10-goal leading Premiership scorers.

“I owe so much to my late father, who played a huge role in my development as a footballer,” said Mabasa.

“This Pirates squad has so much talent. All they lack sometimes is self belief,” he said of a club lying third, two points behind Stellenbosch having played one match more.