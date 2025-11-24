PSL clubs ruled out as European interest in Witbooi grows

“Look, at this stage, a move to another PSL club is highly unlikely because there's too much interest in the boy from clubs around the world," said a source.

Amajimbos star Emile Witbooi looks set for a major move abroad, with growing indications that the highly-rated teenager will soon be lost to South African football.

According to sources who spoke to Phakaaathi, the Cape Town City attacker has attracted significant interest from clubs across Europe following his impressive performances on the international stage.

ALSO READ: Kodisang impresses in Portugal as AVS eye permanent deal

Those close to the situation have ruled out the possibility of the youngster moving to another PSL club, despite several local sides enquiring about his availability. City, however, are believed to be prioritising a move that will accelerate his development overseas, and they have already been inundated with enquiries from abroad.

Witbooi was the standout performer for South Africa’s Under-17 team at the recent FIFA U17 World Cup, where his two goals played a crucial role in helping the Amajimbos reach the round of 32. Though the team eventually exited the tournament after a defeat to Italy, the skillful forward left a lasting impression on scouts and clubs alike.

“Look, at this stage, a move to another PSL club is highly unlikely because there’s too much interest in the boy from clubs around the world in big leagues,” a source close to the deal said.

“City are also looking out for the best interest of the boy and they want to make sure that he gets the right opportunity overseas so from what I’ve been told, it’s only a matter of time before something concrete comes up. If not in January then there will definitely be someone on the table at the end of the season.”

ALSO READ: How Pirates beat Chiefs to new Bafana recruit

With the interest continuing to build, Witbooi appears destined for a major step in his young career, one that could see him join the growing list of South African young talents making their mark abroad.