Chiefs’ Kwinika expects tough clash with struggling Chippa

Kaizer Chiefs central defender Zitha Kwinika expects a stubborn opponent in Chippa United on Wednesday evening, even though the Chilli Boyz are currently rock bottom of the Betway Premiership.

Chiefs hope for home comforts

After an underwhelming couple of games in Caf Confederation Cup Group D, Chiefs return to Premiership action for the first time in almost a month when they take on Chippa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Chiefs gave one of their best displays of the season when they thumped Orbit College 4-1 on November 4, but have discovered just how tough it can be on the continent, picking up just a single point from their opening two Confederation Cup matches.

Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze’s side will hope domestic comforts are more rewarding, and they will move to within three points of the top of the table with a win over Chippa.

“Playing Chippa in PE will be a difficult game,” said Kwinika this week.

“It is always tough playing them. We saw them in their past games and they are a good team, with a good structure.

“We are preparing for them, we have seen how they play, with and without the ball. So it is up to us to penetrate them and defend well to win the game,” he added.

“They are a stubborn team who won’t mind sitting back and playing on the counter.”

Chippa have just one win from their opening 14 Premiership matches, picking up just eight points in total so far.

That victory came back on September 16 at home to Orbit College, and the Chilli Boyz have managed four draws and four defeats since.

As is customary with their trigger-happy owner Chippa Mpengesi, the side are already on their third coach this season, with Sinethemba Badela and Luc Eymael sent packing.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi has returned to the helm, and has a tough task to lift the Eastern Cape side off the bottom.

Chippa have been difficult to break down at times at home this season, as evidenced in goalless draws with the likes of Stellenbosch, Siwelele and Magesi.

A struggle for goals

They have also let in five goals in total home and away to Orlando Pirates, however, and suffered a 3-0 loss at home to AmaZulu and a 4-1 thumping at home to TS Galaxy.

At the other end, meanwhile, they are the league’s joint-lowest scorers with Siwelele, averaging only a goal every other game.

Chiefs have been erratic in front of goal this season themselves, but the evidence suggests they may only need to take one chance on Wednesday.