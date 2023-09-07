Richards Bay not giving up on ex-Chiefs, Pirates striker Majoro

Majoro found himself on the chopping block as AmaZulu FC underwent a major overhaul at the end of last season.

Richards Bay FC haven’t given up on their pursuit of Lehlohonolo Majoro, and there’s still a chance he might join their ranks.



LISTEN: Can Kaizer Chiefs still make the MTN8 final?



Majoro found himself on the chopping block as AmaZulu FC underwent a major overhaul at the end of last season.



The Natal Rich Boyz expressed their desire to bring the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on board a few weeks back, but a deal hasn’t been inked just yet.



According to a source close to Phakaaathi, the sticking point lies in their inability to see eye-to-eye on fees and wages.



ALSO READ: Sundowns to test City’s resolve with huge offer for Mayo



“The club was upfront about not being able to match Majoro’s AmaZulu salary, but they really want him,” the source explained.



“But as you might recall that the club’s general manager, James Dlamini, shares a special connection with Majoro, so there’s still hope for an agreement.”



The source said the club remain hopeful of getting Majoro because they need his experience in the team.