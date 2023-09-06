Sundowns to test City resolve with huge offer for Mayo

"Khanyisa is seen as a good player to also fill the gap left by Cassius Mailula," a source told Phakaaathi.

Mamelodi Sundowns will once again try to persuade Cape Town City to part with star striker Khanyisa Mayo before the transfer window shuts on 22 September.



The 25-year-old, who is the son of Kaizer Chiefs legend and former Bafana Bafana international Patrick Mayo, has also been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.



Phakaaathi has learnt that the Sundowns will approach City with an improved offer after injuries to a number of their attackers.



The two clubs have already done some business this season, with Thabiso Kutumela going on a season-long loan to the Citizens.



“Khanyisa is seen as a good player to also fill the gap left by Cassius Mailula,” a source told Phakaaathi.



“The problem is that the boy has extended his contract with Cape Town City and he won’t come cheap. That’s why Chiefs also struggled to get him.”



Mayo, who scored 12 goals last season to finish as the DStv Premiership joint-top goal-scorer with Sundowns dangerman Peter Shalulile, extended his contract by five more years with City earlier this year.