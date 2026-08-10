Sundowns star Maseko wants out as Cardoso reveals conversation

"I don't want to work with players who don't want to be a part of our group," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has dismissed suggestions of a fallout with Thapelo Maseko, insisting the winger’s uncertain future is down to his desire to seek a move elsewhere rather than any personal differences.

Maseko spent last season on loan at Cypriot side AEL Limassol, where he rediscovered the form that earned him a recall to the Bafana Bafana squad.

The 22-year-old went on to impress at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring the winner in South Africa’s 1-0 victory over South Korea as Bafana reached the last 32 for the first time.

Despite his resurgence, Maseko is not part of Sundowns’ plans for the new Betway Premiership campaign, with growing interest in his services from Europe. Cardoso was keen to stress that there is no rift between the pair.

“Between Thapelo Maseko and coach Miguel Cardoso there are no issues. Yesterday, I had a beautiful conversation with Maseko,” the Portuguese coach said.

“When we discussed inside the club the situation of Maseko, we had to obviously understand if he wanted to stay with us or not. I don’t want to work with players who don’t want to be a part of our group.

“My conversation with Thapelo, I said to him ‘look, my heart is open for you and the team is open to you if you want to stay with us’ and when a player says he wants to go to another place then it becomes a question for the club and not the coach.”

‘We like him very much’

It is understood that AEL Limassol are among several European clubs that are keen on Maseko’s signature, although no agreement has yet been reached.

Cardoso admitted he is not directly involved in the negotiations but spoke warmly about the former SuperSport United winger.

“I’m not really fully inside the conversations that are happening. I can’t give more explanations other than to say that Thapelo is a wonderful boy,” Cardoso concluded.

“We like him very much. Obviously, he had that spell in Cyprus, did very well, went to the World Cup, played very well and scored. We exchange messages throughout the competition.

“I think I also made him understand how he really needed to put energy on what he was doing. Now it’s up to the club to solve the question of what is best for the player.”

Although there is interest from clubs in South Africa, both Sundowns and Maseko are understood to prefer a move abroad as the winger looks to build on the momentum of an impressive spell in Cyprus and a great World Cup campaign.