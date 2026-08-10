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Da Cruz refuses to blame Petersen for Chiefs’ exit from the MTN8

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

10 August 2026

09:11 am

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Petersen was at fault for the Arrows goal when he was caught out by Khulekani Shezi's cross-cum-shot.

Da Cruz refuses to blame Petersen for Chiefs' exit from the MTN8

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs looks dejected after the MTN8, Quarter Final match against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz has refused to blame goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for their exit from the MTN8.

After a two-year absence, Amakhosi’s return to the competition ended in the first round after they were beaten 1-0 by Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Petersen was at fault for the Arrows goal when was caught out by Khulekani Shezi’s cross-cum-shot in the 53rd minute.

Shezi received the ball wide on the right and, spotting Petersen well off his line, fired in the cross-cum-shot that beat the Chiefs skipper at his near post.

“The mindset, the comfort of the player, nothing to say because we missed a lot of chances today,” Da Cruz told SuperSport TV after the game.

“The score is unfortunately the only one goal changed in the half and after that we tried to come back, but we had a lack of efficiency there.

“I will look at the goal because I will watch the game, but I think the player missed his cross and we lost it.

“I don’t want to say we lost because of one player,” added Da Cruz.

Chiefs will have to quickly put the loss against Arrows behind them as they will resume Betway Premiership action against Sekhukhune United at the self-same FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) MTN8

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