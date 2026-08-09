Golden Arrows knock Kaizer Chiefs out of MTN8

Abafana Bes'thende will now meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the competition.

Golden Arrows knocked Kaizer Chiefs out of the MTN8 when they edged them 1-0 in a quarterfinal match played at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.



Abafana Bes’thende will now meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the competition and they will be away in Pretoria in the first leg of the two-legged round.

Amakhosi dominated ball possession in the first half, but they were unable to turn those into goals with decision-making in the final third being the major problem for the home team.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo was the villain for Fernando da Cruz’s side in the first 45 minutes after the left-footed midfielder wasted two great chances to put Chiefs in the lead.

Lebohang Maboe was the first Chiefs player to take a shot at goal in the 27th minute, but his long shot went wide of goal.

Two minutes later, Ngcobo wastes a glorious chance for Chiefs as he shoots over the crossbar from close range.

Wandile Duba then hit the side-netting in the 34th minute following another nice build-up from Chiefs as they looked for the equaliser.

Seven minutes later Mfundo Vilakazi also shot wide of goal after a nice combination with Luke Baartmam, who looked lively on the left side of the Chiefs attack.

Arrows maintained their 1-0 lead at the break.

Amakhosi continued to dominate ball possession in the second half, but just like the first stanza were guilty of wasting good chances.

It was Abafana Bes’thende who eventually took the lead in the 52nd minute through Khulekani Shezi who pounced on a loose ball to beat Brandon Petersen in Chiefs goal.

Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz made a couple of chances in an effort to change the complexion of the game and introduced new recruit Langelihle Phili and the former Stellenbosch FC winger had a chance to grab the equaliser for Amakhosi in the 70th minute, but his shot went narrowly wide of goal.

Thabiso Monyane also saw his shot go narrowly wide of goal in the 88th minute as Chiefs continued to pile the pressure on Arrows in search of the equaliser.

When substitute Mduduzi Shabalala shot over the crossbar for Amakhosi on the stroke of full-time, the writing was on the wall that Chiefs were going to bow out of the MTN8 and that is what happened.