Smidt’s Banyana miss tempered by European interest

By Mgosi Squad

Banyana Banyana midfielder Thalea Smidt might have missed out on a place in the team’s Fifa Women’s World Cup squad but it looks like she might be lost to South African football as overseas interest grows.

The Mamelodi Sundowns player, who is on loan at AmamTuks, has found form again after limited game time at Sundowns in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

A source close to the player revealed that there is genuine interest in the talented midfielder with an eye for goal.

‘Inquiries’

“There has been a couple of inquiries from teams in Europe,” the Mgosi Squad source revealed.

“She is also dreaming of moving abroad instead if returning to Europe because he feels her game will develop more if she moves now to more experience. Competition for places in the Banyana squad is tough and her advisors also feel a move overseas will take her career to the next level.”