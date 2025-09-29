Sundowns expected to revive Fiston Mayele pursuit

It is believed Pyramids have since improved Mayele’s contract to ward off mounting interest, not only from Sundowns but also from clubs across the Middle East.

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to revive their interest in Congolese striker Fiston Mayele when the next transfer window opens, as they continue to search for the missing piece to help them conquer Africa once more.

Mayele long on Sundowns’ radar

Mayele, who plies his trade at Pyramids FC in Egypt, was reportedly at the top of Sundowns’ priority list before the last window closed. However, Pyramids refused to sell, with the 31-year-old viewed as indispensable to their ambitions.

The prolific forward underlined his value in last season’s CAF Champions League, where he was on target in the final’s second leg and had earlier delivered a decisive blow by eliminating Orlando Pirates in the semi-finals. His reputation as a clinical finisher has only strengthened Sundowns’ determination to secure his signature.

It is believed Pyramids have since improved Mayele’s contract to ward off mounting interest, not only from Sundowns but also from clubs across the Middle East. Even so, the Brazilians are unlikely to give up the chase, seeing him as the man to propel them back to continental glory. Sundowns last lifted the CAF Champions League trophy in 2016, and their recent loss in the final has only intensified the need for proven firepower.

Shalulile nearly leaves?

Sources suggest Sundowns were even prepared to part ways with star striker Peter Shalulile had they succeeded in landing Mayele, though neither move materialised. That intent signals just how highly the Congolese international is rated within the corridors of Chloorkop.

Pyramids consider Mayele untouchable, and he will not come cheap. Yet Sundowns are expected to return with a tempting offer in the next window, hoping that his potential capture could finally tip the scales in their long-running quest for CAF Champions League glory.