Pirates’ De Jong – ‘It’s a massive game’

'We are six points clear and that can put a lot of pressure on Sundowns,' said the Pirates attacker.

Orlando Pirates’ new attacker Andre De Jong believes the Buccaneers’ six point lead over Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the Betway Premiership can help them heading into tonight’s top-of-the-table showdown at FNB Stadium.

“It is extremely exciting,” said the New Zealander on the prospect of playing Masandawana.

“It is a massive game for both clubs. We are six points clear and that can put a lot of pressure on Sundowns. Hopefully come Wednesday we can (also) do that.”

This will be the first time De Jong, if he gets a chance, will have played in a Premiership game of this stature. And after Sundowns, there is also the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on February 28.

The 29 year-old moved to Pirates from Stellenbosch FC in the January transfer window, a move that he is also hoping will boost his chances of making the New Zealand squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

“It is a very exciting move for me … (and) for my aspirations of making the New Zealand World Cup team. Pirates have also collected a lot of trophies so joining a club like this is really good for my career,” said De Jong, who is hoping for a call-up to the New Zealand squad for friendlies against Finland and Chile at the end of March.

“I have been called up in the last two windows and hopefully I can get a call in March,” he added.

On World Cup 2026 – ‘It would be amazing to be involved’

“It would be amazing to be involved … it is similar to South Africa in that this is New Zealand’s first time back at the World Cup since 2010.

“I think since the move to Pirates I have seen the exposure it brings. People in New Zealand are starting to realise how big games like these (the Sundowns match and the derby) are. They are huge games in South African football and it is really exciting for me.”

De Jong may need a little more game time at Pirates to fully push for his place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. So far he has only played 37 Premiership minutes for Pirates from the bench, though De Jong did start and score a penalty in the Buccaneers’ 4-1 Nedbank Cup last 32 win at TTM.

The attacker, who can play in a number ten role or as a false nine, has plenty of competition for places at Pirates, however.

“There is competition throughout the whole team, not just at number 10. When you get the chance you have to try to have an impact. It is about being patient at a club like this,” he added.