Sundowns’ Mothiba – ‘This is where it all began for me’

Lebo Mothiba has expressed his delight at returning home, after being announced officially as Mamelodi Sundowns’ latest signing.

Sundowns confirmed on Monday that they have snapped up the 29 year-old Bafana striker, who has been training with Masandawana as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

“This is … my home and this is where it all began for me. I am so grateful to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” said Mothiba, in a video released by the club.

“My name is Lebo Mothiba and I am proud to be yellow.”

Phakaaathi had already reported earlier on Monday that Mothiba had signed a short term deal with Sundowns.

Mothiba was part of the Sundowns youth team before being signed by French side Lille in 2013, at the age of 19.

Until now, Mothiba has spent his entire senior club career in France, where he has occasionally shone, but where his career has also been blighted by injury.

He ruptured his knee ligaments playing for Strasbourg in December 2023, and has not played since. He was released by Strasbourg when his contract expired at the end of May 2024.

Sundowns fans will hope Mothiba is fit enough to help the club as they bid to win an eighth Betway Premiership title on the spin, as well as the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.