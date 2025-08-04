Sundowns reject offer for Mudau, player wants improved terms

Alongside Thembinkosi Lorch, Mudau didn't report for pre-season training at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg ahead of the 2025/26 PSL season.

Khuliso Mudau is reportedly unsettled at Mamelodi Sundowns following the club’s decision to reject an overseas offer for his services.

Sundowns reject Middle East bid

The bid is said to have come from a club in the Middle East, following his standout performances at the recent FIFA Club World Cup. But it was deemed below the club’s valuation of the Bafana Bafana defender,

ALSO READ: Ndamane set for Galaxy exit amid Sundowns and Pirates interest

Phakaaathi understands that Mudau has since approached Sundowns’ management to renegotiate his contract, seeking terms that reflect the value the club appears to place on him. However, the club has yet to meet his request, leaving the 30-year-old increasingly frustrated.

Mudau played in all three of Sundowns’ matches at the global tournament in the United States, facing Ulsan HD, Borussia Dortmund, and Fluminense. His consistent form on the international stage has raised his profile and drawn interest from abroad.

While speculation has linked him with clubs in North Africa and even Kaizer Chiefs, sources close to the situation have poured cold water on those rumours.

Alongside Thembinkosi Lorch, Mudau didn’t report for pre-season training at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg ahead of the 2025/26 PSL season.

No Mudau in MTN8

Mudau was absent during the MTN8 Cup quarterfinal where Zuko Mdunyelwa filled in during the 4-0 win over Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Lorch edging closer to Sundowns exit amid North African links

As things stand, it remains unclear whether Mudau and Sundowns can reach a resolution, but his future at the club is increasingly uncertain because of the stand off.