Sundowns set to announce Bafana defender

8 September 2025

'The deal should be announced soon because there’s an agreement in place now,' the source confirmed.

Sundowns set to announce Bafana Bafana defender

Khulumani Ndamane of South Africa during the 2025 International Friendly match between South Africa and Tanzania at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 6 June 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of announcing the signing of Khulumani Ndamane from TS Galaxy, with the deal already concluded between the two clubs.

One more season at Galaxy

The official confirmation has been delayed as the finer details were being finalised, including an agreement that will see the young defender remain on loan at Galaxy for the rest of the season.

Sundowns had to move decisively to land the highly-rated centre-back, who had also attracted interest from several other Betway Premiership sides. A source close to the negotiations revealed that the announcement is imminent. 

“Yes, you’re right. He will be loaned back to Galaxy for the remainder of the season. The deal should be announced soon because there’s an agreement in place now,” the source confirmed.

Sundowns agreement with Galaxy

“It’s not that Sundowns feel he isn’t ready to play for them, but Galaxy made it clear they still needed him. Both clubs agreed to the arrangement, especially as other teams were also showing interest in him.”

The 21-year-old has been a key figure for Galaxy so far this season, featuring in all six of their matches across competitions.

He is currently away on national duty with Bafana Bafana and replaced Thabo Moloisane in the 3-0 victory over Lesotho last Friday at the Free State Stadium. 

