Sundowns set to announce Bafana defender

'The deal should be announced soon because there’s an agreement in place now,' the source confirmed.

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of announcing the signing of Khulumani Ndamane from TS Galaxy, with the deal already concluded between the two clubs.

One more season at Galaxy

The official confirmation has been delayed as the finer details were being finalised, including an agreement that will see the young defender remain on loan at Galaxy for the rest of the season.

ALSO READ: Broos on coaching Bafana at the World Cup — ‘It would be fantastic’

Sundowns had to move decisively to land the highly-rated centre-back, who had also attracted interest from several other Betway Premiership sides. A source close to the negotiations revealed that the announcement is imminent.

“Yes, you’re right. He will be loaned back to Galaxy for the remainder of the season. The deal should be announced soon because there’s an agreement in place now,” the source confirmed.

Sundowns agreement with Galaxy

“It’s not that Sundowns feel he isn’t ready to play for them, but Galaxy made it clear they still needed him. Both clubs agreed to the arrangement, especially as other teams were also showing interest in him.”

The 21-year-old has been a key figure for Galaxy so far this season, featuring in all six of their matches across competitions.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Appollis wants full focus on Nigeria amid World Cup fever

He is currently away on national duty with Bafana Bafana and replaced Thabo Moloisane in the 3-0 victory over Lesotho last Friday at the Free State Stadium.