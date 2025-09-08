Why Mayo snubbed overseas clubs and opted to join Chiefs

Mayo’s agent Basia Michaels confirmed there were offers from Kuwait, Turkey, and Iran.

Khanyisa Mayo’s agent, Basia Michaels, has revealed that there were offers for the striker from overseas clubs for the Bafana Bafana forward prior to his move to Kaizer Chiefs.



The 27-year-old has joined Amakhosi on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season from Algerian Ligue 1 side CR Belouizdad.



ALSO READ: Ntsabeleng explains why he returned to Sundowns



This was after Belouizdad coach Sead Ramovi told the club not to register the Bafana Bafana forward for this season as he was not part of his plans.



Speaking to SABC Sport, Mayo’s agent Basia Michaels confirmed there were offers from Kuwait, Turkey, and Iran, but felt that a move back home was the best option.



“We had offers abroad, but in the end, for personal reasons, we felt it was best for Khanyisa to come back and join Chiefs,” Michaels told the public broadcaster.

Agent thanks Chiefs’ Motaung Jnr

Michaels thanked Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr for making sure that the “difficult” move to Amakhosi goes through.



“I have to thank the sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr for his persistence. This was a very difficult transaction, but he never gave up – and now Khanyisa follows in his father’s footsteps,” she added.



Khanyisa’s father, Patrick Mayo, played for Chiefs between 2003 and 2007.



With next year’s FIFA World Cup coming up, Mayo will be looking to play well at Chiefs in order to regain his position in the Bafana Bafana squad.



Mayo has not received regular call ups from Bafana coach Hugo Broos since his move from Cape Town City to CR Belouizdad last yea and the move to Amakhosi gives him the chance to reignite his international career.



Meanwhile, Broos has called up Mayo’s Chiefs teammate Thabiso Monyane to replace the injured Nyiko Mobbie for Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday night.



Mobbie suffered an injury during Bafana’s 3-0 win over Lesotho at the same venue on Friday night.



ALSO READ: Broos hails ‘beautiful goals’ after Bafana win



Bafana Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi confirmed that Mobbie was rushed to hospital on Friday night and had to undergo an operation on Saturday morning.

“The injury happened as a result of a clash of heads in the first half and he sustained a fracture of the eye socket in three places,” Dr Molobi said.