REVEALED: Buhle Mkhwanazi’s huge salary at Bidvest Wits

Former Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana central defender Buhle Mkhwanazi has published details of his contract while playing at the Clever Boys, and his salary was certainly impressive, though the 33 year-old now appears to have squandered his hard-earned cash

Buhle Mkhwanazi has posted how much he was earning at Bidvest Wits. Read the caption on the post, something to think about. I hope he's okay 🙏



R 195 000.00 (2018 to 2019)

R 175 000.00 (2019 to 2020)

R 190 000.00 (2020 to 2021) pic.twitter.com/g6JghiQ4yB— Katlego Modiba (@KsModiba) February 16, 2023

Mkhwanazi played at Wits between 2014 and the end of the 2019/20 season, when the club ceased to exist, as its top flight status was bought by TTM.

The central defender won the DStv Premiership with Gavin Hunt’s Wits in the 2016/17 season, and the Telkom Knockout in 2017, and it looks like he was well-rewarded for the club’s success in his contract from 2018l.

The 33 year-old spent some time at SuperSport United last season, but is currently without a club, with Matstatsantsa reportedly unwilling to continue with him as he refused to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

It seems Mkhwanazi is struggling for cash if his social media post is anything to go by, though he does appear to have found solace in the arms of the Lord.

In the money, then in God’s arms

Mkhwanazi published his Wits contract that said he earned a basic salary of R195 000 per month in the 2018/19 season, a salary of R175 000 the season after that and R190 000 in the 2019/20 campaign.

Mkhwanazi also chose to black out the value of his signing on fee on his post, though this was no doubt equally impressive.

“I remember I used to post about the numbers on my contract, not knowing that my soul was suffering,” said Mkhwanazi.

“The day Jesus Christ visited me I never knew all this would be take away from me by him just for my soul to be saved.

“Today I boast my weakness but with a soul that is prospering. It is better to hear the voice of God than be rich without knowing that your soul is in danger.”