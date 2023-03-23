Thidiela to throw in the towel at toothless Leopards?

Mgosi Squad

Word reaching the Mgosi Squad has suggested that Black Leopards owner David Thidiela is open to selling his club, as they are struggling in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Lidoda Duvha are at the foot of the log and run the risk of being relegated from professional football. However, the supposed sale of the club comes with conditions that the team’s name remains unchanged and the club must remain in Venda.

ALSO READ: Margeman still hopes for a chance with Mamelodi Sundowns

“Thidiela loves the people of Venda and would not want to see the club moving away to another province. The reason to sell is because he feels he has run his race and perhaps it is time for someone else to take the baton and rebuild the team,” said a source.

Leopards’ relegation history

The Venda-based outfit made their debut in the top flight in the 2001/02 season where they finished in the top eight, which was one of two seasons where they managed to reach the top half of the table.

The cracks started to show in the 2004/05 season where they finished in position 14, just a stone’s throw away from the relegation/promotion playoffs spot. Three years later, Leopards finished 15th and did not survive the playoffs as they were relegated to the National First Division after spending seven seasons in the top-flight.

It took Leopards about four years to bounce back as they returned in the 2011/12 season. Within a blink of an eye, Leopards were sent packing once again just after two seasons.

This time around, they had to wait for some five years before making yet another comeback, spending three seasons before their demise in 2020/21. They are now facing the prospect of sliding even lower in the hierarchy of Mzansi football.