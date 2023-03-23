AmaZulu to push senior players out to protect Folz?

Mgosi Squad

It has emerged that Romain Folz’ future at AmaZulu FC is still secure despite a run of bad results at the Durban side.



ALSO READ: Why Zwane trusts his players and the process at Kaizer Chiefs

Under Folz, AmaZulu have failed to find any rhythm and it has been a slippery slope.

But the club’s management have resolved to get rid of certain players who are alleged to be a bad influence in the team instead.

A report by iDiski Times claims that Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Keagan Buchanan lead the list of those on their way out.

It quotes a source saying the club have already told the trio that their contracts will not be renewed when they end in June.

It further alleges that they are the main instigators of the changeroom divisions in the team.

“Majoro, Keagan Buchanan and Ramahlwe – their contracts come to an end at the end of the season and they have been informed that the club will not exercise options on their contracts.

“We will not enter into a new contract with them. These are excellent players, senior players who have done well, especially Majoro has done a lot for AmaZulu over the years.

“Others have really had a brief stint with the team, but they have put a hell of an effort for AmaZulu.

“These are part of Fohloza’s plans,” a source is quoted as saying in the report.

AmaZulu put a plan into action

On digging deeper, Phakaaathi has found out that there are more players who could be released because of similar allegations.



ALSO READ: Margeman still hopes for a chance with Mamelodi Sundowns

A source says the management started a long while ago to investigate the allegations of player power in the team.

“They first heard about it during Benni’s (McCarthy) time. But I think because the relationship between the two was unworkable anyway, they ignored them.

“But when the same thing happened to (Brandon) Truter, that is when they started to pay close attention to it.

“A few players have been identified as being the cabal leaders and that is why the team announced the extension of the coach’s contract.

“That was so they could see he is going nowhere and up their efforts to work him out,” said the Phakaaathi source.

When asked the names of the players, our source said he did not have a list and was therefore not able to confirm if Majoro, Mphahlele and Buchanan were a part of that cabal.