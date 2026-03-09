Why De Reuck signed Simba contract extension

"Rushine De Reuck has signed a new one-year contract to continue at Simba SC," the club announced.

Rushine De Reuck’s leadership qualities have earned him a one-year contract extension at Simba FC. The South African defender joined the Tanzanian giants at the start of the season from Mamelodi Sundowns and has quickly cemented his place as an important figure in the team.

The 30-year-old centre-back has also been entrusted with the captain’s armband following a series of assured performances in defence. Simba confirmed on their social media platforms that the former Maritzburg United defender has signed a new deal to remain with the club.

De Reuck arrived at Simba during the tenure of fellow South African coach Fadlu Davids. Despite Davids leaving last September to take over as head coach of Raja Casablanca in Morocco, the defender has remained a key player for the Tanzanian side.

According to Phakaaathi sources in Tanzania, De Reuck’s leadership presence has impressed the club’s hierarchy, prompting them to secure his services amid reported interest from other clubs in the highly rated defender.

Simba are now led by another South African, Steve Barker, who left Stellenbosch FC in December to take up the role in East Africa.