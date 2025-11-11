Mitchell hits back at Bafana coach Broos over Links comments

“From Gift’s side, he’s upset and rightfully so. The comments were uncalled for," Mitchell said.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has come under fire from Gift Links’ representative, Paul Mitchell, after publicly stating that the Danish-based winger is “not at the level” required for the national team.

Broos’ comments have caused a stir both in South Africa and Denmark, where Links is a key player for Aarhus GF (AGF).



The 27-year-old has been one of AGF’s standout performers this season, helping the club climb to third place in the Danish Superliga after 15 matches.

When asked why Links continues to be overlooked for national selection, Broos told the media: “I don’t think Links has the level that we need at Bafana.”

That statement didn’t sit well with Mitchell, the Managing Director of Siyavuma Sports Group Africa, who represents the former Cape Town City midfielder.



Speaking on Radio 2000 with Thabiso Mosia, Mitchell expressed disappointment at the national coach’s choice of words.

“Normally, I wouldn’t comment on this sort of thing because it’s the coach’s prerogative to pick who he feels fit for his squad, but I’ve been inundated by the Danish media on this story because it’s blown up in Denmark,” said Mitchell.

“From Gift’s side, he’s upset and rightfully so. The comments were uncalled for. Gift has never gone public or complained about not being in the squad. He’s been in Denmark for six years now, he moved there for €850,000 (around R16.8 million) and he’s turned down very good offers to move on. We feel it’s about time someone addressed these comments.”

Links has been one of AGF’s most consistent performers, contributing two goals and three assists in 15 league games. He has also helped his side reach the quarter-finals of the Danish Cup (Oddset Pokalen) with a goal and an assist in two matches.



According to Mitchell, Broos’ comments have sparked amusement in Denmark, where Links is highly regarded.

“The Danish media are actually laughing because Hugo Broos has come out to say that Gift doesn’t have the level to play for Bafana but he’s quoted as being the left wingback in the Danish Super League,” he added.

“If we’re saying the Danish Super League is lower level than the South African PSL then we’ve got a problem. Gift is not somebody who will be knocking on the door asking why [not being selected] and neither are we as representatives because his performances speak for themselves.

“He has been in the team of the week five times this season and he was in the team of the season in the Danish Super League last season and I think he was the only foreign player on it and his performances have been outstanding.”