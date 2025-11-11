Phakaaathi

Pirates star grateful to Broos for making Bafana dream come true

11 November 2025

11:32 am

"He has given us an opportunity and now it’s up to us to use the chance given to us,” said Nemtajela.

Masindi Nemtajela during the Bafana Bafana press conference at NH Hotel, in Sandton Johannesburg on Monday. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Masindi Nemtajela has expressed his gratitude to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos for giving him an opportunity to represent his country.

Broos included the Orlando Pirates midfielder in his squad for the international friendly against neighbours Zambia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at the Dobsonville Stadium on Monday, Nemtajela revealed that he planned to use the opportunity to stake his claim for a place in the squad for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that coach Hugo Broos has given us, because I would also like to see myself fighting for the nation at the World Cup. He has given us an opportunity and now it’s up to us to use the chance given to us,” said Nemtajela.

Nemtajela’s meteoric rise to stardom

From playing football in the dusty fields of Soweto during the Kwa-Mahlobo Games to joining Orlando Pirates and earning a Bafana Bafana call-up after only playing 11 games for the Buccaneers Nemtajela’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

The 24-year-old midfielder admits that he is equally surprised by how his football journey has gone.

“In my whole career I’m really grateful for what’s happening to me. I haven’t had an easy journey. I started at the Mahlobo games like you mentioned, playing on gravel. But then my things started to move very fast. Soon I found myself playing in the NFD, then the next season I’m in the PSL and then the second season I was signed by Pirates.

“Then after some months, maybe after six games my name is called to the national team. So, I’m really grateful, which means that the hard work I’m putting in at training is paying off,” commented the Pirates star.

Nemtajela could make his debut for Bafana on Saturday against Zambia, with coach Broos indicating that he would give the new players a chance to impress him before he makes the selection for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which is set to take place in Morocco next month.

“We are preparing for the friendly game against Zambia on Saturday. But for me, friendly games do not exist. Every game we have to be focused and concentrate fully, and we have to try and win that game. It will not be any different for this game. I want to win on Saturday,” said Broos.

