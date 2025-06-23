Modise calls for Sundowns tweaks ahead of Fluminense clash

'We can't always press high, we can't always build from the back and always try to draw them in,' Modise said.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise has identified key areas for improvement ahead of their decisive FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash against Fluminense on Wednesday night.

Sundowns must win

The Brazilians suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their second match of the tournament. Heading into the final Group F fixture, Sundowns must secure victory if they are to progress to the knockout stage.

ALSO READ: Pirates announce surprise new head coach!

Fluminense currently top the group standings with four points from two matches, level with second-placed Dortmund, who trail on goal difference. Masandawana sit third on three points and require a win to reach the last 16.

Dortmund will be overwhelming favourites in their final group match against Ulsan HD, with the South Korean side already eliminated after losses to both Sundowns and Fluminense.

Modise has urged the Tshwane giants to show more tactical variation, particularly in possession, after three costly errors led directly to Dortmund’s goals.

“We had issues with the weather the same as Dortmund and there were moments where we saw players going down and the tempo going down and those are the lessons that we need to learn,” Modise said to the club’s pitchside podcast.

“With Dortmund, there were times where they were not pressing hard because they were reserving their energy and we need to play the game in phases as well. We can’t always press high, we can’t always build from the back and always try to draw them in.

Modise – “We need to be adaptable”

“We need to have variations in how we play and these are the tournaments that will actually teach us those things because we meet different teams from different countries that have a different way of playing. We need to be adaptable in how we play and this tournament will teach us that.”

Despite the result, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder praised Sundowns for their spirited showing against the Bundesliga side, noting the team’s character and attacking intent at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati last Saturday.

“This is high level but for the fact that we still play the Mamelodi Sundowns way, and for the fact that we still command respect from a coach of Dortmund’s calibre, it says a lot about the quality that the team has,” Modise added.

ALSO READ: Man City hit six to reach Club World Cup last 16, Real Madrid win with 10 men

“Yet again, nobody remembers how you lost, people remember the winners and I think that’s where the team needs to evolve into by playing in such games we need to win. I know for sure that we got into the game trying to win it and we showed that we wanted to win it and even the substitutes had a lot of energy.”