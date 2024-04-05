Mofokeng advised to leave Pirates and pursue career overseas

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg on 03 April 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Lehlogonolo Masalesa has urged Relebohile Mofokeng to leave the Premier Soccer League and the Buccaneers and pursue his football career overseas.



The 19-year-old old has been having a wonderful debut season for Pirates. He has scored two goals and made three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers.

His good displays for Pirates has caught the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who has hinted that he could include him in his next squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers in June.

Masalesa believes that Bafana will benefit a lot if Mofokeng leaves the domestic league and Pirates and plays overseas.

“Why can’t we have a Mofokeng introduced? Yes, they are not ready now, but let me tell you. I learnt in Europe that it matters that you are an international. It matters, in terms of criteria. You could be playing for Latvia. It matters that you are in the national team and we do not know that. ‘These West African countries do that. Look at the under-20 teams, most of them had careers abroad because they were internationals. It does not matter even if you play against Swaziland.’It matters that you are an international. We don’t have the foresight for that,” Masalesa is quoted as saying by Soccer Laduma.

“We need to introduce these boys early so that by the time they are 25, they should have 30 caps. You understand? You are helping them to have something on his CV that can make him attractive to European clubs,” added Masalesa.



“He went on trial at Wolves and I wish he leaves now. He will be right that side. But help players like him. Wolverhampton should see him and say ‘he is an international. He was at the AFCON’,” concluded the former Pirates midfielder.