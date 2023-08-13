Castillo steals it at the death for Chiefs as they edge City in MTN8

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs clinched a late victory over Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals yesterday, courtesy of a late Edson Castillo goal.

With just a little over three minutes of added time remaining, Castillo found the back of the net, avoiding what seemed like an impending extra time scenario.

Chiefs had kicked off the match with gusto, firmly establishing their presence on City’s side of the field.

They ventured into critical scoring areas, creating several promising chances. Molefi Ntseki’s decision to field the swift Ashley Du Preez up front proved astute, catching City’s defenders off guard with his rapid pace.

Nonetheless, it was City that seized the lead in the 25th minute when Marc Van Heerden headed in.

Chiefs’ goalkeeper, Brandon Peterse initially appeared to clear the ball off the line, but the assistant referee signalled to the referee to award the goal.

Chiefs didn’t relent, maintaining their attacking pressure. Their persistence paid off 10 minutes later when Du Preez surged past City’s defence, levelling the score with an equalising goal.

The second half sustained the intense tempo, both teams launching rapid assaults against each other. City had opportunities they should have capitalised on early in the half.

Chiefs, on the other hand, had a penalty appeal denied justly in the 60th minute when Tebogo Potsane tumbled inside City’s penalty area.

Around 10 minutes before the end, Christian Saile was introduced, introducing a fresh attacking option on the right for Chiefs.

However, his decision-making was questionable, as he opted for a shot from an awkward angle instead of passing to more-favourably positioned teammates Ranga Chivaviro and Mduduzi Mdantane.

And Chiefs steal it…

As the match headed into its climax, both teams fervently sought the winning goal, leading to a back-and-forth exchange of attacks.

The decisive moment arrived through a defensive misunderstanding by City, allowing Castillo to net his first goal for Chiefs.

A cross from Saile found Castillo, who managed to outmanoeuvre Darren Keet at his near post.

In a tense conclusion, Chiefs managed to scramble clear during City’s final push for an equaliser.

City’s efforts fell just short at the end-to-end action-packed encounter.

The win means Chiefs are one step closer to ending their long trophy drought which has been hanging over the Soweto giants for eight years.