Ntseki believes his wounded Chiefs will beat City in MTN8 

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has described his team as “wounded tigers” ahead of their MTN8 quarterfinal against Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.

The Naturena side could not find any joy in their first two games of the new season. They were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United in the first game.

And they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the second game earlier this week.

By comparison, City have had a dream start winning both their opening games. They beat Polokwane City 1-0, and did the same to Chiefs’ Soweto neighbours Moroka Swallows this week.

But Ntseki says Sunday’s game is different in that it is both metaphorically and literally a Wafa-Wafa (meaning do-or-die) match.

“I think one would use the phrase to say we are ‘wounded tigers’,” Ntseki told the club’s website on Sunday morning.

“As much as we lost, we are fully aware which areas of our game we need to improve on. And them coming from two league wins, they have their tails up.

Ntseki trusts Chiefs to up the ante on City

“But it’s a different ball game altogether, because we are talking about a knockout game. So, we are ready,” added the Amakhosi mentor.

Ntseki says he has done his analysis of the Citizens and knows where the danger lies, and will be using their weaknesses against them.

“We are fully aware they have been doing well. We have done our analysis on the team and their individuals… And we will work on our strengths against their weaknesses.

“We are fully aware of their strengths and the plan is to nullify their strengths and capitalise on their weaknesses. We have to score goals as a team and win this game.”

Ending Chiefs’ trophy drought

Chiefs have gone an embarrassing and unprecedented eight years without any silverware. Asked what it would mean for Chiefs to win the MTN8, Ntseki says it is of utmost importance.

“We would really appreciate winning this game and going into the next round, because our objective is to win this cup.

“And winning this cup will mean we have to dig very deep tactically, mentally and physically. I think we are up for it.

“It comes at the right time after we played such a solid team (Sundowns), a team that has played together for years.

“And for us, in terms of our performance in the second half, we showed that we have the qualities to carry us on to the next level.”