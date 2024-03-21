Three things to look out for when Bafana play Andorra

Can Mayo fire, will Maswanganyi stand out?

Bafana Bafana will play the first of two friendly matches in the Fifa International Series on Thursday night, when they take on European minnows Andorra at the Stade 19 May in Annaba, Algeria.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos is set to name a more experimental side for this match, giving some Bafana’s fringe players a chance to show they deserve to be considered for both Tuesday’s friendly against Algeria and, more importantly, June’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for when Bafana meet Andorra for the first time ever.

Is this Khanyisa Mayo’s last chance saloon?

Hugo Broos has gone from saying Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo just has not improved enough to play for Bafana Bafana, to naming him in his final 23-man squad for these two friendlies. An injury to Orlando Pirates marksman Evidence Makgopa, who led the line well at the Africa Cup of Nations, seems to be the main reason the Bafana coach has revisited Mayo, who now gets another opportunity to show he can shine on the international stage. The 25 year-old last played for Bafana in a goalless draw with Swaziland in October, and will need to show more if he is to work his way into Broos’ permanent plans.

Can Patrick Maswanganyi eventually fill Themba Zwane’s boots?

Themba Zwane has become Bafana Bafana’s most important player under Hugo Broos. If he fires in the number ten role, South Africa tend to tick in attack, and he was brilliant in South African colours at the Africa Cup of Nations. Zwane, however, is 34 years old, and Hugo Broos has made it clear that he can’t be sure he will be available if Bafana qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. The search for someone who can step into Zwane’s shoes continues and the 25 year-old Patrick Maswanganyi is the latest name on people’s list. Will he get the chance to show what he can do against Andorra?

Can Bafana continue to rise up the rankings?

Hugo Broos has stressed the need for Bafana to continue climbing the world rankings, as it will help their seeding when it comes to draws for major tournaments. Their third place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations was a fine first step, but Bafana need to continue racking up the ranking points. Friendlies carry far less weight, but a defeat to Andorra, ranked 164th in the world, should really be avoided.