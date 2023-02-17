Mokwena challenges Sundowns players to show their worth

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena and his technical team have dissected their opponents in the Caf Champions League this evening, leaving no stone unturned.



Downs are in Cameroon where they take on Cotonsport in their second group stage game after they won the opening game against Al-Hilal in Pretoria last week.

Mokwena has presented his Sundowns players with all of the intel they need ahead of the game and says everything is in their hands.

“Our work as coaches is to provide the information to the players and they have to execute our plan. One of the reason why we are doing well has to do with the quality of our players and that is for them to show this evening,” said Mokwena.

The former Orlando Pirates mentor, however, says even though Sundowns are on a good winning streak across all competitions, he urges his team to not take their opponents for granted.

“We are expecting a very tough game against a good team. I showed my players how good Cotonsport are and how incredible a team they are. They have players who represent their national teams meaning there is incredible experience in that space. We went through their previous games and we saw really good games.

“We are in a difficult group because all four teams are good. We have to play all of the games with respect because without a good performance today there is no chance. The opposition has been playing well and we also have to do our level best to perform and that should give us a good opportunity to win the match.

“They are a good counter attacking team going forward with good physicality and create good possibilities to have chances at goal. They can also be a direct team if they want to play that way,” said the Sundowns mentor.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will jet off to Egypt after the Cotonsport game where they are set to take on record holders and rivals, Al-Ahly next weekend.

The two sides have played each other a number of times in this competition, with the most memorable being a 5-0 demolition job over The Red Devils in 2019, while A-Ahly broke Masandawana hearts in 2001 when they beat them in the final.