Mailula stars for Sundowns as they ease past Cotonsport

Ntokozo Gumede

Cassius Mailula’s star continues to rise as the 21-year-old netted a brace to help Mamelodi Sundowns register a 3-1 Caf Champions League Group B win against Cameroon side Cotonsport on Friday night.

Mailula’s first goal came in the 10th minute, but he did not have much to do as he was gifted the goal by Youssoufa Houzaifi.

Mailula was at the right place at the right time when he benefitted from a stray pass as Houzaifi was not aware of his surroundings, as he played what was meant to be a back pass straight into the path of Mailula.

Before Mailula completed his brace, he played an assist to Thapelo Morena, who scored one of the finest goals of the game, as he backheeled past goalkeeper Jean Nyeck in the 11th minute to double Sundowns’s advantage.

Mailula scored his second goal in just two minutes before the end of the first half, thanks to Aubrey Modida who threaded through a well-timed pass, finding the attacker on high alert as he fired past Nyeck once again.

Cotonsport did give their fans something to hold on to when they scored a consolation goal through Patient Wassou in between Mailula’s opener and Morena’s sublime strike.

The hosts had a chance to score a second goal just before the hour mark when Hassana Mamoudou played a grass cutter of a cross, finding his target up front but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams proved his worth as he made himself big to prevent the ball from going into the back of the net.

Sundowns continued to apply the pressure as they refused to remove their foot off the pedal and they almost found the back of the net in the 83rd minute. Sphelele Mkhulise was found by Bradley Ralani, but the midfielder could not keep his shot on target as he ballooned his attempt way over.

Shortly after, Sundowns were again a thorn in the flesh of Cotonsport’s defence , with Morena attempting a shot from distance but it was not enough to see him completing his brace.

The Brazilians will now head to Cairo where they will take on old foes Al Ahly.