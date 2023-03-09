Mokwena sheds light on toll of travelling on Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

Without making any excuses for their recent 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has shed some light on how travelling takes its toll on his team.

Downs are involved in the Caf Champions League and are in good position to successfully defend the Premiership and Nedbank Cup.

But all of that comes at some expense, Mokwena reckons. In the past two weeks, Sundowns played four away games, two in Africa, one Bloemfontein and Cape Town. However, this weekend, Masandawana return to their Loftus Versfeld fortress where they host continental rivals Al-Ahly in the Champions League.

Sundowns beat Coton Sport in Cameroon in the Champions League and drew with Ahly in Cairo, before beating Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein in the Nedbank Cup, ahead of the draw with Stellenbosch.

On Saturday, Masandawana finally return to their Loftus Versfeld fortress, where they host continental rivals Al Ahly in Group B of the Champions League.

“We are excited (to be playing at home), it is going to be a tough game against a very good side. People don’t think how difficult it is for us to compete in a cup game (the 3-1 win against Marumo Gallants) where there is a lot of pressure but we got the result that put us in the next round,” said Mokwena.

“People just expect us to pitch up and win football matches, it is not easy travelling. There is also the time investment of having to watch three or four matches of the opposition and also watch our previous games and do corrections with the players.”

“I have nothing but huge compliments for the honest group of players who invest so much under very difficult circumstances and they make sure that they do their best to represent the team.”

More youth in Nedbank Cup?

Mokwena will not be experimenting with his youngsters this time around, after including several against Stellenboch. Many are not registered in the Champions League, but the Downs mentor maintains that the Masandawana faithful can expect to see the likes of Siyanda Nyanga Jerome Karelse and Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi in the final lap of the league and possibly in the Nedbank Cup.

“It is not charity to hand out debuts, the players have to be good enough and they have demonstrated that they can get to this level and compete. We have to try and give them the opportunities and the one master in that is former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson. He said all that talent needs is an opportunity to be used and that is what we have to try to do.”