Moremi reveals what Ouaddou told him, makes promise to Pirates fans

The winger deservedly won the Man of the Match award after the game.

Tshepang Moremi has revealed what Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou told him he before he came on and change the complexion of the game.



Moremi came on as a second half substitute and bagged a brace and made an assist as the Buccaneers hammered Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to clinch their fourth consecutive MTN8 title.



READ MORE: Moremi nets brace as Pirates clinch fourth consecutive MTN8 title



The winger deservedly won the Man of the Match award after the game for changing the game in Pirates favour after the sides were locked at 0-0 in regulation time.



“I want to thank God and the coaches for allowing me to showcase my talent. The coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] told me to remain focused, and I’m really happy that I managed to help my team to win,” said Moremi after the game.

“I don’t have much to say. Before I came on, the coach told me that there’s space behind the Stellenbosch defenders, and that’s why I was able to score the two goals.”



Moremi also praised his teammate Oswin Appollis for his impact in the game. Appollis came on for Sipho Mbule after the hour mark. “That boy [Oswin Appollis] is going far, and what I can say we’re still doing to make our fans happy, the best is yet to come,” added Moremi.



ALSO READ: Pirates coach Ouaddou happy to prove doubters wrong



Moremi will be hoping to continue his scoring form when the Buccaneers face Lioli of Lesotho in a CAF Champions League first preliminary round at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.



Kickoff for the game is 3pm.