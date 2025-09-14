Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Moremi reveals what Ouaddou told him, makes promise to Pirates fans

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

14 September 2025

01:56 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The winger deservedly won the Man of the Match award after the game.

Moremi reveals what Ouaddou told him, makes promise to Pirates fans

Tshepang Moremi during the 2025 MTN8 Final match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Mbombela Stadium, in Nelspruit on Saturday. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Tshepang Moremi has revealed what Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou told him he before he came on and change the complexion of the game.

Moremi came on as a second half substitute and bagged a brace and made an assist as the Buccaneers hammered Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to clinch their fourth consecutive MTN8 title.

READ MORE: Moremi nets brace as Pirates clinch fourth consecutive MTN8 title

The winger deservedly won the Man of the Match award after the game for changing the game in Pirates favour after the sides were locked at 0-0 in regulation time.

“I want to thank God and the coaches for allowing me to showcase my talent. The coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] told me to remain focused, and I’m really happy that I managed to help my team to win,” said Moremi after the game.

“I don’t have much to say. Before I came on, the coach told me that there’s space behind the Stellenbosch defenders, and that’s why I was able to score the two goals.”

Moremi also praised his teammate Oswin Appollis for his impact in the game. Appollis came on for Sipho Mbule after the hour mark. “That boy [Oswin Appollis] is going far, and what I can say we’re still doing to make our fans happy, the best is yet to come,” added Moremi.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Ouaddou happy to prove doubters wrong

Moremi will be hoping to continue his scoring form when the Buccaneers face Lioli of Lesotho in a CAF Champions League first preliminary round at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Kickoff for the game is 3pm.

Read more on these topics

Mbombela MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mchunu ready to clear name as ANC calls for ‘might of law to be served’
News Ramaphosa warns local government failure feeding narrative about ‘declining ANC’
Politics ANCYL National General Council: Mbalula booed, apology withdrawn and another issued
Weather Level 2 weather warning: Severe thunderstorms expected on Sunday
News Labour dept probes inspection team after non-compliant Chinese-owned company tipped off

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp