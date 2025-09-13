Moremi nets brace as Pirates clinch fourth consecutive MTN8 title

The Buccaneers became the first side to win the MTN8 four times in a row.

Tshepang Moremi came off the bench to score a brace and provide an assist as Orlando Pirates hammered Stellenbosch FC 3-0 to clinch their fourth consecutive MTN8 title.



By doing so, the Buccaneers became the first side to win the MTN8 four times in a row.



The game was a proper final with both teams throwing everything at each other, much to the delight of the thousands of soccer fans who packed the venue.



It was Relebohile Mofokeng who had the first shot at goal in anger in the sixth minute, but it deflected off a Stellies player for a corner kick.



Eight minutes later, Thalente Mbatha tried a shot from long range and it almost caught Sage Stephens by surprise, but he managed to save it on second attempt.



Stephens was called into action again in the 26th minute. This time he was well-positioned to make a save from Kamogelo Sebelebele



Stellies’ best chance of the half fell to Andre De Jong in the 44th minute when the ball fell kindly on his feet inside the Pirates penalty area, but he failed to control it and the opportunity went a begging.



The teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.



Stellies were quick off the block in the second half and they almost took the lead in the 48th minute through Lehlohonolo Mojela, but he rushed his shot and went narrowly wide of goal. That proved to be his last contribution of the match as he was replaced by Ashley Cupido just before the hour mark.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou responded by throwing in Oswin Appollis in place of Sipho Mbule who had ran out of steam.



Sipho Chaine, who was a spectator for much of the match, was finally called into action in the 70th minute and he did well to deny Sanele Barns from close range.



Ouaddou introduced then Moremi and Tshegofatso Mabasa for Thabiso Lebitso and Evidence Makgopa in the 73rd minute.



Two minute later, Deon Hotto wasted a good chance to put Pirates in the lead when he found himself in a good scoring position, but his shot wide of goal.



Hotto got another chance to redeem himself in the 82nd minute, but he was denied by Stephens.



Moremi wasted a good chance in the 84th minute when he was found by Appollis inside the box, but his free header went over the crossbar.



The game eventually went into extra-time after the teams were locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of football.



It took Pirates only two minutes of extra-time to find the opener through Moremi who beat Stephens with a cool finish.



Moremi then turned provider in the 103rd minute when he set up Mabasa who doubled the Buccaneers lead with a tap in.



Moremi the completed his brace in the 110th with another clever finish to make sure that Pirates defend their title.