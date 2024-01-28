Morocco’s Boufal admits Bafana have ‘nothing to lose’

'The competitor (Bafana) ... does not play under pressure, like our team, that is the reality,' said the Moroccan attacker.

Sofiane Boufal belives the pressure is all on Morocco ahead of their clash with Bafana. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Moroccan attacker Sofiane Boufal says Bafana Bafana have the benefit of having “nothing to lose” when they face the Atlas Lions in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro on Tuesday.

“The competitor (Bafana) has nothing to lose, and does not play under pressure, like our team, that is the reality,” Boufal told Moroccan radio, according to the website kooora.com.

“We no longer have options now. We win to continue the dream or we lose and return to our clubs, which will represent a major setback for us and our supporters, who are attached to the dream of winning the African title.”

Afcon dream

Walid Regragui’s Atlas Lions became the first African side ever to reach the semifinals of a Fifa World Cup in Qatar in 2022, but Morocco have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1976. The closest they came since was in 2004, when they lost to hosts Tunisia in the final.

Morocco have been given a boost ahead of Tuesday’s game after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) lifted a touchline ban on Regragui, so that he can be in the dugout in San Pedro.

The Atlas Lions do appear to have an injury concern over star man Hakim Ziyech, who had to be taken off at half time in the 1-0 victory over Zambia in Morocco’s final Group F game.