Chiefs coach silent on January transfer plans

'We will discuss it,' Ben Youssef told SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef says no decision has been made yet on whether Amakhosi will bring in new players in the January transfer window.

ALSO READ: Chiefs draw another blank against Galaxy

Chiefs’ struggles in front of goal continued on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs’ blunt attack

While Amakhosi’s defence has been mainly excellent this season in the Premiership – this was their ninth clean sheet in 13 matches – they have scored just 13 times, and that includes four in one match against Orbit College.

“I don’t know (about signing players) there is still time to think about it … we will discuss it,” Ben Youssef told SuperSport TV after his side had failed to make the most of their opportunities against Galaxy.

Amakhosi were also unlucky against the Rockets. They had a perfectly good goal from striker Flavio Silva in the first half ruled out by an errant offside flag.

“We were unlucky not to win, if you see the stats we deserved to win the game,” added Ben Youssef.

“We scored a goal, we had a penalty (that was not given). But we will continue to work. I don’t want to repeat myself, that every time we are unlucky. Now we have a break … I am so proud of all the players but this is football.”

Chiefs did finally give 19 year-old forward Luke Baartman his debut against Galaxy after his protracted transfer saga. Baartman was signed as a free agent by Chiefs after Cape Town Spurs’ relegation to the ABC Motsepe League.

“Baartman is a Chiefs player and all our players deserve to play,” said Ben Youssef.

“Every time we play there is an unlucky striker. Now we are lacking (Etiosa) Ighodaro. (Khanyisa) Mayo played a good game (today). When all the players are back I think the team will perform very well.”

A long break

Chiefs’ next match is scheduled to be a home Betway Premiership game against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on January 20. Chiefs are currently fourth in the table, and have lost just once in their first 13 league games.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou says Mbokazi departure is part of the process

After that, Chiefs will play their third CAF Confederation Cup Group D match when they visit ZESCO United of Zambia on the weekend of January 23-25. Amakhosi need to pick up the pace in this competition, after picking up just one point in total from games against Egyptian sides Al Masry and Zamalek.