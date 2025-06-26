Pirates announce a magnificent seven

Bafana goalscorer Sinoxolo Kwayiba was among the announcements.

Orlando Pirates have announced seven more new signings ahead of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season.

The Buccaneers are looking to revamp their squad under new Moroccan head coach Abdelsam Ouaddou. They had already confirmed the signing of midfielder Sipho Mbule on a free transfer.

The Pirates seven

And on Thursday, Pirates confirmed they had signed striker Yanele Mbuthuma from Chippa United, winger Tshepang Moremi from AmaZulu, left back Nkosikhona Ndaba from Richards Bay, midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Richards Bay, right back Tshepo Mashiloane from Baroka and midfielder Sihle Nduli from Stellenbosch.

Phakaaathi already reported over a month ago that the 25 year-old Kwayiba had joined the Buccaneers.

Bafana stars already

Mbuthuma, Kwayiba and Moremi were all part of Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad that took on Tanzania and Mozambique in friendlies earlier this month.

Kwayiba scored in the 2-0 win over Mozambique at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.