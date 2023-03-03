TS Galaxy boss ‘trying to get money to pay salaries’

Phakaaathi Reporter

The issue of unpaid salaries at TS Galaxy has thrown the club into a crisis and club boss Tim Sukazi is trying his best to get the funds.



A report on Thursday has claimed that the club held a crisis meeting at their Sturrock Park training grounds in effort to have the matter put to rest.

But it was not TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi who spoke to the players, but her daughter Njabulo who is also the team manager.

According to the report by SABC Sport, six players have not had their salaries for the past two months.

It is believed that the club’s trip to Europe in November drained its coffers so much that players had their salaries cut.

The club has also controversially parted ways with Sibusiso Vilakazi and suspended its media officer without pay.

“The chairman is a reasonable guy. I just want to ask if any of you has come forward and asked for a staff meeting with him?

“My understanding is that he came to training and spoke to some of you guys individually,” Njabulo is quoted as having said in the meeting.

“Yes, he hasn’t come now because he is trying to work on this situation that we are in right now for you guys.

“But you do not know that… It’s important to enquire at times – it’s not like we enjoy you guys not being paid.

“We hate it. It’s getting difficult, but we are trying,” added the TS Galaxy team manager. She also revealed that she had also not been paid.

Sukazi out raising funds

“The reason why they are not here today to come and address you, it’s not that they don’t find it important.



“But they want to receive these funds to help you by today. I know they have been saying they will help since last month.

“It’s not easy to raise R1-million just like that, but they are trying. It’s not like they don’t want you to feed your families,” insisted Njabulo.

The report also reveals that coach Sead Ramovic urged the players to continue working hard to ensure the team keeps its DStv Premiership status.

It is worth mentioning that the TS Galaxy coach denied the unpaid salaries rumours a few weeks ago.

He blamed the club’s media manager Minenhle Mkhize for having started them as a form of revenge after his suspension.