Mmodi reveals Chiefs’ league target 

Pule Mmodi has four goals in the Nedbank Cup this season for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi has given details on what his side’s ambitions are in the last eight DStv Premiership matches of the season.

Nasreddine Nabi’s side are currently languishing in eighth place in the table, but Mmodi is confident that can finish considerably higher than that .

Chiefs’ Mmodi – ‘We are confident’

“We’re aware that the league is entering its final stretch, and we need to be consistent in our performances,” Mmodi told the Chiefs official website.

”We are confident that we can make a strong finish to the season.”

“We’re currently eighth on the table, but we still have a chance to finish in the top four,” he notes.

“We’ll be facing teams that are above us, and that’s a great opportunity for us to make up ground.”

Chiefs will be playing a team two places below them in the league on Saturday, when they face Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s Arrows trail Chiefs by five points, but also have three games in hand on Amakhosi.

Chiefs have lost more games (nine) than they have won (eight) in the league this season, but Mmodi insists they have been playing well.

“I think, to be fair, we’ve been playing good football, but we need to work on winning games and scoring goals.”

‘I know that I need to contribute more’

“As a forward player, I know that I need to contribute more in terms of goals. We strive to win all the games that are remaining and give our best.”

Mmodi has four goals and one assist in 18 games for Chiefs in all competitions this season.

All of his goals and the assist have come this year.

“At the beginning of the season, I faced challenges adapting to the new coaches and staff. However, I think for me to be on form at this time of the season is because I have been working hard and improving where I was lacking,” added Mmodi.

“For me it’s all about hard work. Each time I play I give all my best for the team because its only for 90 minutes so, as a player, you just have to give all your best and after that you will see the good results.”