Nabi says Chiefs could sign more as Betway Prem kicks off

'If you have a good opportunity, why not?,' Nabi told journalists this week

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs have certainly not closed the door on more new signings before the transfer window shuts.

Amakhosi will kick off their Betway Premiership campaign against Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘More to the table’

The transfer window, however, only closes on September 22.

“The window is not closed. I think if we have opportunities, our scouting team will do the work. If you have a good opportunity, why not?,” Nabi told journalists this week at the Betway Premiership launch in Sandton.

“But I’m looking for a player who brings more to the table, not someone who offers the same qualities as those we already have.”

One player heavily linked with a move to Chiefs is striker Etiosa Ighodaro. There were eyebrows raised when a video announcing Ighodaro was seemingly leaked on social media, as the player is still contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“That player belongs to another team … but he or another striker that we put on our transfer list will be welcomed,” Nabi told reporters.

“For now, we will wait to hear. I saw the player you are asking about last season, he was playing for AmaZulu, and I believe he’s a good player. But he’s a player that doesn’t belong to our club, and we can’t say much about it.”

Of the players Chiefs have signed, it remains to be seen how many take to the field on Sunday in their first official appearance for the club.

Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane and Flavio Da Silva were the three new signings who started the Toyota Cup clash with Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, lost three times to Chiefs last season, but Steve Barker’s side generally fared far better than Amakhosi, finishing third in the Premiership table.

Stellies exits

Stellies have again had their share of departures. Fawaaz Basadien has joined Sundowns, midfielder Sihle Ndluli has moved to Pirates and defenders Olivier Toure and Tymon Smith have gone overseas, to name a few.

Barker’s side, however, have also brought in some new faces, like Belgian centre back Henry Stanic, while Bradley Mojela is back and available after a long-term injury.

“He is also like a new signing, he was out for nine months. He showed what he can do at the beginning of last season … it is good to have him back,” said Barker.