Nabi makes glaring omission in Chiefs goodbye message

Kaze and Ben Youssef served as assistant coaches to Nabi in his time at Amakhosi.

Nasreddine Nabi has sent an impassioned goodbye message to Kaizer Chiefs, after the club finally confirmed his departure on Friday.



The Tunisian, however, notably did not thank the men who have taken over his position at Chiefs – Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Chiefs’ Nabi thanks everyone but …

But while Nabi did personally thank Kaizer Motaung, conditioning coach Safi Madji, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and even Chiefs’ video analysts in a message on Instagram, he made no mention of Chiefs’ new head coaches.

“As Salam Aleykum (Peace be with you),” began Nabi’s message.

“To my players: I could not say goodbye and hug you as I would have wished, but know that I am proud of you and grateful for all the efforts you made during my time at the club.

To the young players: you are the jewels of this club. Believe in yourselves, work hard, and learn from every moment. I ask you to dream big regarding your personal careers and to have great ambitions equal to your talent.

“A very big thank you to the majority of the group who wrote messages and called me. Your words touched me immensely. You now have everything you need to achieve all the goals we set for ourselves, and I know you can do it.



“Thank you to the Chairman, Dr. Motaung, for giving me the opportunity to wear these colours and supporting me. It is indeed an institution that you have built, and I will remain proud for life to have worn the gold and black colors. I also thank the management.

“To the true supporters: thank you for your loyalty and your faith in this project. Your support was the most important one, you are the true strength of the club. I promised to you a very competitive team locally and continental, you are now very close from achieving it.

Thank you to Safi Majdi and Elyes Mzoughi for your work, your drive, your passion, your loyalty, and your support. It was a pleasure to work with you.

Thank you to the analysts Yusha, Mark, and Vaughan for all your efforts and respect you gave me.

Thank you to the doctors, physiotherapists, kit managers, cooks, administrative staff, etc. You made our work easy on a daily basis.

My thanks to the club legends — Dr. Khumalo, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Coach Arthur Zwane — who welcomed me, treated me well, and always supported me, in the good as in the bad moments. I was honoured.

“I leave with intact pride of having worn these gold and black colours, of having ended the drought, and of having been part of the greatest club in South Africa.

“Shapa Khosi Shapaa.”

Nabi took over at Chiefs ahead of the 2024/25 season. Their Betway Premiership campaign was disappointing, with the club finishing ninth in the table, missing out on a place in the MTN8 for the second season in a row.

The Tunisian did, however, lead Chiefs to their first official piece of Premier Soccer League silverware in ten years when they beat Orlando Pirates in the final to win the 2025 Nedbank Cup.

Nabi had to miss the start of the new season with Chiefs, heading home to Tunisia after his wife was involved in a serious road accident. He returned ahead of Chiefs’ goalless draw with Sundowns, but then left the club a few days after Chiefs’ 3-1 home defeat by Sekhukhune United on September 16.