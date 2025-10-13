Pirates and Chiefs renew interest in City defender

'I expect the clubs you’ve mentioned to come back for him because he’s back to his best,' said the source.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly keeping tabs on Polokwane City defender Thabang Mutuludi, with a possible move in the upcoming transfer window on the cards. The right-back has returned to full fitness after an injury curtailed his progress in the latter part of last season.

Both Soweto giants had previously shown interest in the highly rated 26-year-old, but no deal materialised. However, Mutuludi’s resurgence has reignited attention from the two clubs, and he could once again become a hot topic of speculation when the January window opens.

According to a source close to the player, injury woes halted his proposed move from City, just as several clubs were making enquiries about his availability. Mutuludi reportedly suffered a ligament tear in a Betway Premiership clash against SuperSport United in January, at a time when Pirates were believed to be leading the race for his signature.

“I expect the clubs you’ve mentioned to come back for him because he’s back to his best,” said the source.

“It will be interesting to see if Polokwane City are willing to sell, but I’m certain the two big clubs will try again and it’s just a matter of time.”

Mutuludi is currently in camp with Bafana Bafana for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He was an unused substitute in the goalless draw against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Friday. South Africa now face Rwanda in a must-win fixture to keep their qualification hopes alive.