Chiefs finally confirm Nabi exit, announce new coaches

Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Nasreddine Nabi thereby ending weeks of speculation about the relationship between the parties.



Last month, news broke out that Nabi and Chiefs had agreed to part ways due to a breakdown in working relationship.



At the time Chiefs could not confirm nor deny the reports instead issued a cryptic statement announcing that Nabi was not with the team and “discussions between the club and the coach remain ongoing.”



Now after weeks of speculation, Chiefs and Nabi have issued a joint statement confirming that “they have mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis.”



“Kaizer Chiefs FC and Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi hereby confirm that, following constructive engagements, they have mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis,” read the joint statement.

“The parties recognise the importance of this decision being communicated in respectful and positive terms, reflecting the mutual regard maintained throughout their employment relationship.

“Kaizer Chiefs FC acknowledges and thanks Coach Nabi for his contribution during his tenure with the Club and extends best wishes for his continued success in future endeavours.

“Coach Nabi, in turn, conveys his appreciation to Kaizer Chiefs FC, its leadership, staff, players, and supporters for their commitment and support during his time at the Club.”

Youssef and Kaze given chance to lead

Following Nabi’s departure, Chiefs have announced that Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will lead the technical team for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.



“Their leadership will ensure continuity and stability as the Club prepares for upcoming fixtures domestically and on the continent.

“The Club remains committed to its ambitions and thanks Amakhosi supporters for their continued loyalty, patience and support,” read a statement from the club.