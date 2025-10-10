Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Chiefs finally confirm Nabi exit, announce new coaches

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

10 October 2025

12:52 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

“The Club remains committed to its ambitions and thanks Amakhosi supporters for their continued loyalty, patience and support,” read a statement from the club.

Chiefs finally confirm Nabi exit, announce new coaches

Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have finally confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Nasreddine Nabi thereby ending weeks of speculation about the relationship between the parties.

Last month, news broke out that Nabi and Chiefs had agreed to part ways due to a breakdown in working relationship.

READ MORE: Nasredine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs agree to part ways

At the time Chiefs could not confirm nor deny the reports instead issued a cryptic statement announcing that Nabi was not with the team and “discussions between the club and the coach remain ongoing.”

Now after weeks of speculation, Chiefs and Nabi have issued a joint statement confirming that “they have mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis.”

“Kaizer Chiefs FC and Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi hereby confirm that, following constructive engagements, they have mutually agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis,” read the joint statement.

“The parties recognise the importance of this decision being communicated in respectful and positive terms, reflecting the mutual regard maintained throughout their employment relationship.

“Kaizer Chiefs FC acknowledges and thanks Coach Nabi for his contribution during his tenure with the Club and extends best wishes for his continued success in future endeavours.

“Coach Nabi, in turn, conveys his appreciation to Kaizer Chiefs FC, its leadership, staff, players, and supporters for their commitment and support during his time at the Club.”

Youssef and Kaze given chance to lead

Following Nabi’s departure, Chiefs have announced that Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will lead the technical team for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

OPINION: Leadership void threatens to undo Chiefs’ promising start

“Their leadership will ensure continuity and stability as the Club prepares for upcoming fixtures domestically and on the continent.

“The Club remains committed to its ambitions and thanks Amakhosi supporters for their continued loyalty, patience and support,” read a statement from the club.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Embarrassing Parliament sideshows put SA at risk
News SA airports ‘underprepared’ for bomb threats ahead of G20
News ‘I never suspected this betrayal of trust’: Tolashe diverts blame over irregular appointment
News ‘I will not resign,’ says defiant Sibiya as police raid his house
News PICS: SIU seizes assets – including Lamborghinis – of Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp