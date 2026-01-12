PSL

Ndamane completes long-awaited move to Sundowns

By Katlego Modiba

12 January 2026

03:46 pm

The former Kaizer Chiefs youth product was officially unveiled by the South African champions on Monday.

Khulumani Ndamane has finally completed his move to Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Masandawana X.

Khulumani Ndamane has finally completed his long-anticipated move to Mamelodi Sundowns from TS Galaxy following months of speculation surrounding his future. 

The defender reportedly signed for the Brazilians at the start of the season but was immediately sent back to the Rockets on loan, before being recalled in January.

The composed centre-back was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that reached the last-16 stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they were eventually knocked out by Cameroon.

The former Kaizer Chiefs youth product was officially unveiled by the South African champions on Monday afternoon, capping off a busy day of transfer activity at Chloorkop.

Staying true to their promise of reinforcing the squad ahead of the second half of the season, Sundowns have now confirmed three new signings. The 21-year-old joins winger Monnapule Saleng and Colombian striker Brayan León, who have also put pen to paper with the big-spending Tshwane giants.

Ndamane cut his teeth in the Chiefs youth structures before moving to TS Galaxy in 2024, where he established himself as a key figure and earned a breakthrough call-up to the Bafana set-up.

