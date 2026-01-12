PSL

Sundowns announce R57m Colombian striker

"I've already mentioned to Sundowns that I'm here to win titles," León said.

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the arrival of Colombian striker Brayan León. Picture: Masandawana X.

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the arrival of Colombian striker Brayan León in what had become the worst-kept secret of the current transfer window. 

The news of the signing from Independiente Medellín was recently confirmed by Italian journalist and football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. 

According to multiple reports, León joins Masandawana for a reported fee of $3.5 million, which translates to over R57 million at the current exchange rate. The 25-year-old is already in Polokwane where the team is preparing for the second half of the season.

“I chose Sundowns because of a new challenge and I think this is the best team, most successful. It’s always great to have these new challenges and become a champion here,” he said to the Sundowns media team.

“I hope to return the favour and I’ve already mentioned to Sundowns that I’m here to win titles and make it bigger than it already is.”

León becomes the Brazilians’ second acquisition of the transfer window following the signing of Monnapule Saleng from Betway Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates.

“Brayan Lèon has arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns. A new name. A new challenge. Welcome to the home of the champions,” the club announced on its social media platforms.

