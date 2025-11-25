Betway PSL

Nduli boost for Pirates ahead of Chippa clash

25 November 2025

Nduli boost for Pirates ahead of Chippa clash

Sihle Nduli injured during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban earlier in November. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

 Orlando Pirates have given an injury update ahead of tonight’s Betway Premiership clash against struggling Chippa United.

The clash is set to take place at the Orlando Stadium at 7.30pm.

ALSO READ: Pirates eyeing top spot ahead of Chippa clash

The Buccaneers are set to welcome back midfielder Sihle Nduli for the game against the Chilli Boys. Nduli missed Pirates’ Telkom Knockout quarterfinal clash against Richards Bay FC because of an injury. He suffered the injury during a league match against Golden Arrows.

“With a proud record to uphold, Pirates now have a struggling Chippa in their sights as they look to initiate a strong finish to the year. They could soon be boosted by the return of midfielder Sihle Nduli, who missed the Carling Knockout clash against Richards Bay, while Olisa Ndah and Makhehleni Makhaula both inch closer to featuring for the first time this season,” read a statement from Pirates.

Head-to-head statistics suggest that Pirates are favourites to win this evening’s encounter as they are unbeaten against Chippa in their last six games.

The last of Chippa’s victories occurred during the early part of the 2022/23 season when they netted late at the same venue to claim a 1-0 win.

The Buccaneers have since swung momentum back in their favour, winning five of the next six games and only dropping points once during this period.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Modiba relishes Mokwena reunion but targets win

A win for Pirates will see them join Sundowns at the top of the log standings with 25 points, while a victory for Chippa, will see them move away from the bottom of the log table.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

